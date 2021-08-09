Ballard Designs at BallardDesigns.com: Up to 20% off sitewide

Save up to 20% sitewide. Shop furniture, towels, rugs, patio sets, bedding, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
- Excludes clearance.
-
Expires in 8 hr
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Apply coupon code "S26PMTZ2" to save half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- 6.5HP
- 5 interchangeable nozzles
- 11" wheels
- 25-ft. hose
Save on throw pillows, cushions, lighting, and outdoor furniture. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Archer Industrial Outdoor Sconce for $95.99 ($33 off).
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
Save on patio umbrellas, cushions, furniture, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Giardino Dining Chair Cushion from $24.99 (up to $11 off).
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
Save on over 600 items, with prices starting from $3 and including pillows, cushion covers, bedding, towels, dinnerware, decor, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Shipping and handling charges vary by item and start at $10.
Shop over 500 items, including towels starting at $6, ornaments from $8, cushion covers as low as $9, fabric by the yard beginning at $13, planters from $40, light fixtures starting at $55, and much more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured are the Ballard Signature Bath Towels starting at $5.99.
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
Sign In or Register