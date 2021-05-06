Ballard Designs Outdoor Sale and Clearance at BallardDesigns.com: Up to 60% off

Save on cushions, drapery, tables, sectionals, and more with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Ballard Designs Laguna Sofa for $748.99 ($850 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for $319.99 ($290 off).
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- In Taupe
or Natural White.
- The stand is not included.
- weather-resistant
- hand washable cotton/polyester fabric
- 440-lb. weight capacity
- measures 72" L x 72" W x 72" H
Deck out your patio (or deck) with deals on a range of new shades. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Living Accents Solar LED 9 Tiltable Taupe Market Umbrella for $49.99 ($20 off)
Save up to 80% off on quilts, duvets, mirrors, bathroom hardware, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Lucie Pinstriped Quilt in Full/Queen for
$102.39$127.99 ( $126$102 off list).
- Shipping varies, but starts around $4, larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.
Save $304 off the list price. Buy Now at BallardDesigns.com
- In Satin Nickel.
- For orders under $200, shipping is 15% of the total order value. Orders over $200 will be charged 10% of the total order value, with a cap at $300.
- aluminum frame
- brass brackets
Save on furniture, decor, bedding, fabric, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Faux Eucalyptus Wreath for $49.99 ($49 off).
- Shipping starts around $4, but larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.
Save up to $29 on these handmade, versatile, pots. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Small for $19.99 ($19 off) + $3 shipping.
- Medium for $27.99 ($21 off) + $4.20 shipping.
- Large for $39.99 ($29 off) + $6 shipping.
- outdoor safe
- drainage hole
- handmade of cement
Sign In or Register