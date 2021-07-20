Ballard Designs Outdoor Sale & Clearance Deals at BallardDesigns.com: from $10

New
BallardDesigns.com · 16 mins ago
from $10
shipping varies
Save on patio umbrellas, cushions, furniture, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Giardino Dining Chair Cushion from $24.99 (up to $11 off).
- Shipping and handling varies by item and starts around $10.
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Outdoor Shades at Wayfair
from $28
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of styles and colors of outdoor shades. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is the Sunjoy Meadow 11-Ft. x 9.5-Ft. Metal Pergola w/ Canopy for $465.92 ($147 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella
$9.99
pickup
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
Features
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Patio Furniture Clearance at Walmart
Save on over 1,000 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Bumblr 10-Foot Offset Cantilever Hanging Patio Umbrella
$90 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LZ8Q2EVV" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
Features
- Designed for 48" to 54" round, square, or rectangle tables with room for 4 to 6 chairs
- Crank lift
- Angle adjustable
BallardDesigns.com · 2 wks ago
Ballard Designs Clearance Sale
up to 70% off
Save on over 600 items, with prices starting from $3 and including pillows, cushion covers, bedding, towels, dinnerware, decor, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
Tips
- Shipping and handling charges vary by item and start at $10.
Sign In or Register