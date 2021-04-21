Save $304 off the list price. Buy Now at BallardDesigns.com
- In Satin Nickel.
- For orders under $200, shipping is 15% of the total order value. Orders over $200 will be charged 10% of the total order value, with a cap at $300.
- aluminum frame
- brass brackets
Published 1 hr ago
Save $14 when you apply coupon code "40USZAIW". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Sold by DEXI Direct via Amazon.
- non-slip
- waterproof
- .5" thick
- memory foam
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Save on a selection of floating shelves, bookshelves, corner shelves, decorative hooks, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Furinno Tioman Hardwood Flower Stand for $54.71 (low by $3).
- Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping.
Save on over 120 indoor and outdoor artificial greenery decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Nearly Natural 7-Foot Golden Cane Artificial Palm Tree for $130.41 (low by $24).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges; Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Save on seating, tables, pillows, and canopies. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Teak Round Chat Table for $292.99 ($456 off).
- Shipping varies, but starts around $4. (Larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.)
Save up to 80% off on quilts, duvets, mirrors, bathroom hardware, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Lucie Pinstriped Quilt in Full/Queen for
$102.39$127.99 ( $126$102 off list).
- Shipping varies, but starts around $4, larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.
Save on furniture, decor, bedding, fabric, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Faux Eucalyptus Wreath for $49.99 ($49 off).
- Shipping starts around $4, but larger items will incur oversized delivery charges.
Save up to $29 on these handmade, versatile, pots. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Small for $19.99 ($19 off) + $3 shipping.
- Medium for $27.99 ($21 off) + $4.20 shipping.
- Large for $39.99 ($29 off) + $6 shipping.
- outdoor safe
- drainage hole
- handmade of cement
