That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
It's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid Grill 2-in-1 Salt and Pepper Shaker for $2.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
Amazon offers the Kamado Joe Big Block XL Lump Charcoal for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Lodge Logic 8.25" Seasoned Cast Iron Flat Grill Press for $13.22. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most merchants charge closer to $30. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
