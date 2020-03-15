Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BalanceFrom 4.3" LCD Digital Bathroom Scale
$6
pickup

That's a very low price for a such a scale. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • 400-lbs. capacity
  • four sensors
  • runs on 4 AAA batteries (included)
  • Model: BFHA-002SV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Health Walmart BalanceFrom
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register