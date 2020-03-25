Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
BakerEze 20-Piece Bakeware Set
$22 $31
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $3 shipped. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • 2 9" cake pans
  • 12-cup muffin pan
  • 15.2" x 10.2" medium cookie pan
  • 9.2" x 5.2" x 2.7" loaf pan
  • set of 3 rubber scrapers
  • 6-pc. measuring spoons
  • 5-pc. measuring cups
  • 15.9" x 10" cooling rack
  • pans have DuraGlide Plus non-stick finish
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart BakerEze
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register