New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
BakerEze 20-Piece Bakeware Set
$19 $31
pickup at Walmart

That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last December. Just in time for all that fall and winter baking! Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 2 9" round cake pans
  • 12-cup muffin pan
  • 15.2" x 10.2" cookie sheet
  • 9.3" x 5.2" x 2.7" loaf pan
  • Set of 3 rubber scrapers
  • Set of 6-piece measuring spoons
  • 5-piece measuring cup set
  • 15.9" x 10" cooling rack
  • All baking pans are nonstick.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart BakerEze
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register