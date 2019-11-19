Personalize your DealNews Experience
Discounted brands include Samsonite, eBags, Prada, Targus, and Gucci. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $25 today. (It's also just an extremely low price for a Targus backpack in general.)
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save as much as $260 on these spinner suitcases. (For further comparison, these prices tie the best price we've seen for the previous generation of this luggage.) Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
It's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $9 under our expired mention from three days ago, a saving of $24, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
