Walmart · 16 mins ago
Backyard X-Scapes Peeled Reed Fencing 4-Piece Set
$73 $91
free shipping

This could be a tasteful addition to a back garden project and a very strong saving of $45 compared to Home Depot. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • it can be "gently stretched" to reach 16-feet long
  • total coverage area of 6x15ft
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Garden Walmart
