Save on brands like SwissGear, Steve Madden, Duchamp, Frye, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on bags, men's and women's apparel, headwear, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $30 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Prices are as marked.
Save up to 44% on drawstring bags, backpacks, totes, and more.
Update: Starting prices dropped to $6.97. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on backpacks from $39, totes from $39, and more. Shop Now at Timbuk2
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Black/Gold or Deep Black.
- 12" shoulder drop
- padded contour straps
- water bottle pockets
- laptop sleeve
- internal organizer
- Model: PV1452
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100.
Save on a variety of home goods, including bedding, bath mats, organizers, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Eligible items are marked.
- Prices reflect all discounts.
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register