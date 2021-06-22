Backpacks at Kipling: 30% off

Kipling takes 30% off a large selection of its backpacks via coupon code "SUMMER30". Shop Now at Kipling
- Get free 2-day shipping on orders over $75; otherwise, shipping adds $8
- Pictured is the Kipling Seoul Large 15" Laptop Backpack for $83.30 ($36 off)
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
It's $61 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- hydration compatible rear compartment
- main compartment1measures 8.5" H x 11" W x 6" D
At half off, it's the best price we found by $9. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors and patterns (Onyx pictured).
- Shipping adds $9.99 or is free with orders over $49.
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's a low by $9, although most stores such as Home Depot charge $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Holds a 15"Laptop
- MP3 Pocket with Headphone Audio Port
Take 30% off everything in the store via coupon code "SUMMER30". That includes handbags, luggage, backpacks, school supplies, and more. Shop Now at Kipling
- Shipping adds $8, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
Use coupon code "SUMMER30" to save $18 on this well-reviewed lunch tote. Buy Now at Kipling
- Shipping is free on orders over $75.
Shop for discounted handbags, totes, backpacks, luggage, and more, with a vast majority at least 50% off. Shop Now at Kipling
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on orders over $75
- Pictured is the Kipling Alenya Crossbody Bag for $39.99 ($64 off)
Use coupon code "SUMMER30" to knock an extra $63 off in Metallic Doodle. If Metallic Purple is more your speed, it's also available for $10 more after the same code. Buy Now at Kipling
Sign In or Register