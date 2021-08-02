Backpacks at Belk: from $10

New
Belk · 1 hr ago
from $10
free shipping w/ $49
Save up to 77% off over 380 backpacks. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Orders over $49 ship free; otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lightning Bug Kids' 20-Piece Truck Backpack Set for $10 ($35 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 14 hrs ago
IKEA Pivring Backpack
$2.99
pickup
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
REI · 1 mo ago
Osprey Packs and Bags at REI Outlet
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $50
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
Victorinox Altmont Active Backpack w/ Lifetime Warranty
$29 $69
free shipping
That's a savings of up to $40 off list, depending on which color you choose. Buy Now at BuyDig
Tips
- available in three styles (Grey pictured) at this price, others are slightly more.
Features
- adjustable straps
- several pockets
Macy's · 5 days ago
Macy's Backpacks Sale
30% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the High Sierra Swerve Pro Backpack for $39.99 (low by $3).
New
Belk · 54 mins ago
Mahli Robotic 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
$35 $129
free shipping w/ $49
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
Belk · 1 wk ago
Belk Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
New
Belk · 59 mins ago
Cooks Tools 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$27 $100
free shipping w/ $49
That's a savings of $73 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- 1-quart covered saucepan
- 2-quart covered saucepan
- 5-quart covered dutch oven
- 8" frying pan
- 10" frying pan
- vented lids
Belk · 4 days ago
BOBS from Skechers Men's Viewport Brambo Boat Shoes
$34 $85
free shipping w/ $49
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
