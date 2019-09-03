Backcountry Work Hard, Play Hard Labor Day Sale

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Backcountry takes up to 50% off select apparel and gear during its Work Hard, Play Hard Labor Day Sale. Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free 2-day shipping. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes up to 50% off select shoes during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Under Armour takes up to 50% off its outlet items during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "LABORDAY30" cuts an extra 30% off orders of $150 or more. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Backcountry takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, and gear during its Semi-Annual Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free 2-day shipping. Shop Now
Backcountry takes an extra 20% off a selection of apparel, shoes, bags, outdoor gear, and more (already marked up to 80% off) during its Big Brands Sale. (Extra discount applies in cart.) Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $50 or more receive free 2-day shipping. Shop Now
