Back to School Tech at eBay: Up to 40% off

New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, cameras, game consoles, drones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the HP Chromebook AMD 14" Laptop for $149.99 (low by $10).
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Micro Center · 2 days ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
Features
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
StackSocial · 17 hrs ago
vDownloader Lifetime Subscription
$24 $129
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- video downloader & converter for YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and any video sharing site
- for Windows or Mac
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Best Buy Student Deals (for everyone)
save on laptops, tablets, and more
free shipping w/ $35
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Staples · 3 days ago
Hard Drives & Data Storage Sale at Staples
up to 64% off
free shipping w/ $30
Save on internal and external hard drives as well as USB flash drives. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Verbatim PinStripe 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $38.99 (low by $9)
eBay · 1 day ago
Netac USB-C Portable Solid State Drive
from $34
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 1 day ago
ASICS Men's GEL-Contend 5 Shoes
$26 $65
free shipping
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Hugo Boss 4.2 oz EDT Cologne
$25 $90
free shipping
You'd pay close to $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
- You can get two at $24.12 each or three or more at $23.87 each.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Sign In or Register