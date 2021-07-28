Back-to-School Tech at Belk: 70% off
Belk · 1 hr ago
Back-to-School Tech at Belk
70% off
free shipping w/ $49

Save on a variety of headphones, portable speakers, chargers, and more at one of the highest flat discounts we've seen from Belk all year. Shop Now at Belk

  • Pictured are the Art + Sound True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Dock for $9 (low by $26).
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
