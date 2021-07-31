Back-to-School Laptop Shopping Event at Best Buy: Up to $400 off
Best Buy · 17 mins ago
Back-to-School Laptop Shopping Event at Best Buy
up to $400 off

Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy

  • Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
  • Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
  • Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $800 with Student discount (low by $100).
