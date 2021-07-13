Back to School Backpacks at Macy's: Up to 60% off

With almost 90 backpacks on offer, prices start from $15. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Solo Re:Solve 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $39.99 ($40 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through July 16 at midnight CT on the Woot! app. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CT, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
These deals start from $1, and go up in price every 10 minutes, so get in early. (See start times below.) Assuming you get them for a buck, you're saving between $14 and $23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The start times:
- 12pm ET: AmazonCommercial 90-Lumen Pocket Torch
- 1pm ET: The Original Bagel Guillotine(
- 2pm ET: Hot Ones: The Game
- 3pm ET: Woot 17th Birthday Insulated Grocery Tote
- The link to the sale will be posted on this Woot forum page when it starts.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $279 ($220 off).
Save on over 28,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Primo Artic Cloud 14" Queen Plush Mattress w/ 2 Pillows for $329 ($690 off)
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save up to $315 on two-piece suits from Kenneth Cole, Nautica, and more. All fifteen styles are just $80. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Ready Flex Slim-Fit Stretch Modern Solid Suit in Blue.
