Back to School Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video: Up to $500 off

Save on Macbooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV, Mac mini, and Apple Watch. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $999 (low by $500).
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on internal and external hard drives as well as USB flash drives. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Verbatim PinStripe 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $38.99 (low by $9)
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items are backed by a 100-day warranty.
- Intel Core i3-4130 Haswell 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 7 Professional OS
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro i9 16" Laptop for $2,499 (low by $300).
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
Sign In or Register