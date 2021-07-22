Back To Class at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 87% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 36 mins ago
Back To Class at Nordstrom Rack
up to 87% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on dorm room essentials, from personal care items to bedding to Bluetooth speakers. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
  • Pictured is the Polaroid LED Wireless Speaker With Handle for $11.23 (low by $17).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/27/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register