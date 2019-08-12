New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Baby Trend Pathway 35 Jogger Travel System
$99
free shipping

Walmart offers the Baby Trend Pathway 35 Jogger Travel System in Optic Teal for $99.23 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $100. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price, although it has an estimated shipping time of 1 to 3 weeks.
  • The stroller features a 5-point safety harness, rear wheel brakes, ratcheting canopy, and parent tray with two cup holders
  • The car seat is designed for infants from 4- to 35-lbs and features a 5-point safety harness and reversible infant insert
  • Model: TJ75B74B
