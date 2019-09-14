New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Baby Trend Floral Garden EZ Ride 5 Travel System
$109 $160
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from nearly a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $26. Buy Now

Features
  • multiple recline positions and 5-point safety harness
  • large storage basket
  • child and parent trays
  • push-button, height-adjustable car-seat base
  • stroller designed for children up to 50-lbs and up to 42"
  • Model: TS40976
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Babies & Kids Items Walmart Baby Trend
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register