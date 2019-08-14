New
Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller
$72 $73
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller in Bubble Gum for $73.40. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $71.92. That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal via on-page clip coupon and with free shipping.
  • supports up to 50 lbs. and 42" height
  • multi-position, reclining, padded seat
  • adjustable canopy with covered sunroof
  • extra large storage basket and 2 cupholders
  • all-terrain rubber bicycle tires
  • locking front swivel wheel
  • foot-activated rear brake system
  • Model: JG94044
