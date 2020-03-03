Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Baby Alive Shimmer 'n Splash Mermaid Doll
$10 $20
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most merchants charge at least $19. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Search for "731117503" to find it in Red Hair.
  • Search for "185420946" to find it in Blonde Hair.
  • Select ZIP codes have these dolls for less.
Features
  • Black Hair pictured
  • includes doll, removable top, removable mermaid tail swimsuit bottom, bottle, and a diaper
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Baby Alive
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register