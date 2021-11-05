sponsored
Babbel · 1 hr ago
The best language learning app is now 60% off
Consider Babbel your expert-led passport to learning, with 10-minute lessons that are so effective, many users can speak a new language in just three weeks. Take up to 60% off when you start today. Shop Now at Babbel
Microsoft Store · 2 wks ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
Free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
Features
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Office 365 Education
free for students
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
free
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- over 500 courses in animation, web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
1 mo ago
Introduction to Data Visualization Online Course
Free
You'd pay $50 for a similar course elsewhere. Shop Now
Features
- Learn how to visualize raw data and build insightful dashboards with Google Data Studio.
