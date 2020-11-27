BZFuture discounts a wide range of electronics, computer accessories, desks, RC toys, and more as part of its Black Friday Sale. Shipping adds $5.93. See below for some of the discounted items available with applicable coupons.
30% off coupon code for these products: "BZBF30"
- MotoSpeed K70 USB Wired Gaming Keyboard for $17.42 (down from $24.88)
- Motospeed V40 Electron-optical USB Gaming Mouse for $16.58 (down from $23.69)
- Motospeed BG60 Wireless Bluetooth Mouse for $24.05 (down from $34.36)
- Motospeed Stereo Gaming Headset H19 for $33.18 (down from $47.40)
- Edifier W200BT Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for $24.88 (down from $35.55)
20% off coupon code for these products: "BZBF20"
- Motospeed V70 Wired Mechanical Gaming Mouse 3360 for $32.23 (down from $40.29)
- Lifesmart LS160 Creative Geometry Assembly Intelligent Control Panel Light-Hourglass Style 3 Set for $35.07 (down from $43.84)
- Edifier TWS1 Touch Control Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds for $40.76 (down from $50.95)
- Edifier G2 II RGB 7.1 Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset for $40.76 (down from $50.95)
10% off coupon code for this product: "BZBF10"
- AutoFull AF055PUW Gaming Chair for $269.10 (down from $299)
Shop Now at bzfuture.com
Like its previous Black Friday offerings, Apple tosses in an Apple Store gift card, worth up to $150, when purchasing select Apple products. Notably, the new M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are excluded. Shop Now at Apple
- $150 Gift Card w/ iMac & MacBook Pro 16"
- $100 Gift Card w/ iPad Pro
- $100 Gift Card w/ HomePod
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPhone
- $50 Gift Card w/ Beats Headphones
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPad mini
- $50 Gift Card w/ AppleTV
- $25 Gift Card w/ Apple Watch
- $25 Gift Card w/ AirPods
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Sign In or Register