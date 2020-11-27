sponsored
BZFuture discounts a wide range of electronics, computer accessories, desks, RC toys, and more as part of its Black Friday Sale. Shipping adds $5.93. See below for some of the discounted items available with applicable coupons.
30% off coupon code for these products: "BZBF30"
- MotoSpeed K70 USB Wired Gaming Keyboard for $17.42 (down from $24.88)
- Motospeed V40 Electron-optical USB Gaming Mouse for $16.58 (down from $23.69)
- Motospeed BG60 Wireless Bluetooth Mouse for $24.05 (down from $34.36)
- Motospeed Stereo Gaming Headset H19 for $33.18 (down from $47.40)
- Edifier W200BT Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for $24.88 (down from $35.55)
20% off coupon code for these products: "BZBF20"
- Motospeed V70 Wired Mechanical Gaming Mouse 3360 for $32.23 (down from $40.29)
- Lifesmart LS160 Creative Geometry Assembly Intelligent Control Panel Light-Hourglass Style 3 Set for $35.07 (down from $43.84)
- Edifier TWS1 Touch Control Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds for $40.76 (down from $50.95)
- Edifier G2 II RGB 7.1 Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset for $40.76 (down from $50.95)
10% off coupon code for this product: "BZBF10"
- AutoFull AF055PUW Gaming Chair for $269.10 (down from $299)
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Refurb Apple iPads at Woot
from $140
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Ends Today
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
WD and SanDisk Drives and Memory Products at Amazon
Black Friday prices
free shipping
Save on memory cards, portable SSDs, internal SSDs, and external SSDs. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra External Hard Drive for $102.99 ($140+ elsewhere)
Staples · 2 days ago
HP Pavilion 14 10th-Gen i5 14" Laptop
$350 $630
pickup
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$639 $699
free shipping
That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
