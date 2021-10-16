sponsored
New members get an extra 50c off per gallon
Download the BPme app and register using promo code "SAVINGS1" to receive an introductory one-time deal of 50 cents off per gallon on your next fuel up after you complete your first transaction of $10 or more. Offer ends December 14. Shop Now at BPme
Tips
- You must complete a transaction in the app to receive the 50-cent off discount. Valid at bp and Amoco gas stations.
Features
- Pay, view receipts, track rewards, and more with the app.
- After registering, save 5 cents on every gallon through the next month.
- Keep that 5 cents reward going by spending $100 on fuel each calendar month.
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
Husky Liners at Amazon
up to 57% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save up to 57% on automotive mats for a variety of vehicles. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured are the Husky Liners Weatherbeater Front & 2nd Seat Floor Liners for 2016-19 Honda Civic Coupe/Sedan or 2017-19 Honda Civic Hatchback for $88.88 (a $21 low).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sterling Document Holder 2-Pack
$3.90
free shipping w/ Prime
At $2 per each, it's an overall great deal on these holders. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Merch Machine via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I can't stand clutter in vehicle. These are an inexpensive way to stay organzied and keep all important documents together."
Features
- strong closure
Aukey · 1 wk ago
Aukey 1080p Dash Cam
$43 $100
free shipping
It's a savings of $57 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- Sony Exmor sensor
- emergency and loop recording
- built-in G-sensor
- super-wide 170° field of view
- Model: DR02
LightInTheBox · 14 hrs ago
Carlinkit U2W Plus CarPlay Wireless Adapter for iPhone
$55 $128
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CPC43" for a savings of $73. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Features
- plugs into factory USB port
- connects to iPhone via Bluetooth
- Model: CPC200-U2W Plus
