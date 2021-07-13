BPme Rewards: New members get an extra 50c off per gallon

sponsored
New
BPme · 57 mins ago
New members get an extra 50c off per gallon
Download the BPme app and register using promo code "SAVINGS1" to receive an introductory one-time deal of 50 cents off per gallon on your next fuel up after you complete your first transaction of $10 or more. Offer ends December 14.
Tips
- You must complete a transaction in the app to receive the 50-cent off discount. Valid at bp and Amoco gas stations.
Features
- Pay, view receipts, track rewards, and more with the app.
- After registering, save 5 cents on every gallon through the next month.
- Keep that 5 cents reward going by spending $100 on fuel each calendar month.
Details
Comments
