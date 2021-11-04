Shop a selection of over 60 styles, add 2 pair to cart, and save $5. Buy Now at Buckle
- Pictured is the BKE Men's Blue Aviator Sunglasses.
- Available in several colors (Leopard Print pictured).
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Shop over 1,900 sunglasses in a wide selection of styles and colors. Prices start at $8. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep in mind, the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses for $74.97 (low by $51).
Save upwards of $565 off list (and bag free shipping) after applying coupon code "DNCRDIR70" on a selection of over a dozen men's and women's sunglasses. Buy Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Christian Dior Evolution Women's Sunglasses for $70 (after code, low by $7).
Shop deep discounts on select styles, including shoes, bags, coats, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Buckle
- Pictured is the Jansport Right Pack Backpack for $43.55 (low by $11).
Save big on jeans in a range of colors, cuts, and fits. Shop Now at Buckle
- Pictured are the BKE Men's Aiden Boot Stretch Jean in Bruntz for $29.97 ($45 off list).
Save on factory-second jeans, shorts, and more – they're discounted on account of flaws which may include, fit/wash variance, fabric runs/slubs, or, excessive grinding or holes. Shop Now at Buckle
- Shipping adds $5, or you can opt for in-store pickup.
Shop t-shirts from $10, pants from $20, shirts from $23, jeans from $25, and more. Shop Now at Buckle
- Pictured are Rustic Dime Men's Stretch Jeans for $29.97 (a savings of $44).
- Sizes and stock may be limited.
- Opt for puckup to save $5 on shipping.
Sign In or Register