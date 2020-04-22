Open Offer in New Tab
Facebook · 1 hr ago
BJ's Wholesale Inner Circle 4-Month Membership
free for first responders and health care workers

An annual membership costs $55 which makes this an $18 savings! Shop Now at Facebook

Tips
  • You need to bring your badge and ID to the customer service desk in-store.
  • Local BJ's stores have designated "Appreciation Hours" when first responders and health care workers can shop. Contact your local store for details.
Features
  • Exclusive BJ’s Member coupons
  • Complimentary Membership for a member of your household
  • 3 add-on members for $30 each annually
Details
Comments
