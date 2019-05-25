For new BJ's Wholesale Club members only, BJ's Wholesale Club offers its BJ's Wholesale Club Inner Circle 1-Year Membership for $25. That's tied with our March mention and the best deal we could find today by $25. BJ's is a membership warehouse like Sam's Club and Costco, and Inner Circle members bag wholesale club prices on groceries, health products, and more. Buy Now
Tips
  • The membership must be activated at a BJ's store location and membership begins on the date redeemed. Click here to find a location near you.​​