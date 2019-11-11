Personalize your DealNews Experience
On Veterans Day, all active military and veterans can enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper. Shop Now
Try out an almond milk-based alternative. Shop Now
On Veterans Day, all active military and veterans can build their own Grand Slam from 5am to noon local time. Shop Now
On Veterans Day, all active military and veterans can choose from a selection of free entrees. Shop Now
On Veterans Day, all active military and veterans can choose from a selection of complimentary entrees and beverages. Shop Now
That's a savings of at least $20. Shop Now
That's a saving of $19. Buy Now
Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples Shop Now
