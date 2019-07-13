New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Wayne 24" Padded Saddle Stool
$25 $55
$6 shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Wayne 24" Padded Saddle Stool in Black for $25.48 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $30 and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less via in-store pickup in June. Buy Now

Features
  • solid wood construction with cushioned seat
  • nail head trim
  • faux leather upholstery
