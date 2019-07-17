Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits handing files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
