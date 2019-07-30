Walmart · 46 mins ago
BH&G Villa Park 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
$260 $529
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Villa Park 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $229 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has decreased to $259.97. Buy Now

Tips
  • table features centered umbrella hole (sold separately)
Features
  • each chair supports up to 250 lbs.
  • square dining table supports up to 100 lbs.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register