Walmart · 35 mins ago
BH&G Tulip 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
$69 $125
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Tulip Outdoor 3-Piece Bistro Set in Antique Bronze for $68.82 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from just over a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $17.) Buy Now

  • table has umbrella hole (umbrella sold separately)
  • includes one table and two chairs
  • cast iron legs
Patio Furniture
