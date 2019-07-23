New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G TV Stand (up to 55")
$61 $129
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Steele Open TV Stand for TVs up to 55" in Espresso for $60.86 with free shipping. That's $28 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now

  • measures about 48" x 18" x 26"
  • fits most flat panel TVs up to 55" and 135 lbs.
  • Model: BH18-084-097-18
