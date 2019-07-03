New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Details
Walmart · 1 day ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 3 wks ago
BH&G Azalea Ridge 2-Person Outdoor Glider
$221 $259
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Azalea Ridge 2-Person Outdoor Glider in Vermillion for $221.45 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Features
- all-weather wicker
- Olefin cushions
- measures 34" x 54" x 36"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
$60 $140
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7pc Patio Dining Set
$283 $1,350
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $404.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $283.49. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $15 shipping surcharge. That's $1,006 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- six chairs and a table
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 48 mins ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 32 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- 174 pieces
- Build a speedboat or hydroplane
- Model: 42089
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 1 day ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in
Weathered or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- Supports up to 300 lbs.
- Upholstered cushion
