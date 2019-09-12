New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
BH&G Nola Modern Futon
$289 $351
free shipping

That's $62 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Blue Velvet (pictured) or Gray Velvet
  • Hayneedle charges the same.
Features
  • tapered wood legs
  • velvet upholstery
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register