Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Nola Modern Convertible Sofa Bed
$280 $351
free shipping

That's $71 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Note that Camel Faux Leather is offered at $300, which is $51 off list.
Features
  • Available at this price in Gray Velvet or Blue Velvet
  • tapered wood legs
  • velvet upholstery
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
