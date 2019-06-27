Walmart · 22 hrs ago
$189 $269
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Moore Deluxe Rocking Recliner in Dark Brown for $189 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $186. Buy Now
Features
- measures 39" x 40" x 41.5"
- storage areas and cup holders built into each arm
- multi-position reclining mechanism
- foam-filled seat cushions
- Model: DA7144BR
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 hr ago
Verified 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
BH&G Etta 24" Quilted Counter Stools 2-Pack
$32 $100
free s&h w/$35
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Etta 24" Quilted Counter Stools 2-Pack in White for $32. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. That's $68 off list and a great price for a pair of bar stools. Buy Now
Features
- each stool measures about 20" x 17" x 35"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Wayne 24" Padded Saddle Stool
$30 $55
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Wayne 24" Padded Saddle Stool in several colors (Black pictured) for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $25 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- solid wood construction with cushioned seat
- nail head trim
- faux leather upholstery
Walmart · 3 wks ago
BH&G Theodore Dining Chair 2-Pack
$80 $187
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Theodore Dining Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Grey pictured) for $79.90 with free shipping. That's $107 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Measures approximately 23" x 18" x 30"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Farmhouse Bench
$49 $69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Bench in White/Natural for $49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 14" x 18"
- Model: BH40-084-902-17
Walmart · 22 hrs ago
Acme Furniture Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner
$109 $253
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Beige for $109 with free shipping. That's $36 under last week's mention, which had microfiber upholstery, and the lowest price we've seen for any version. (It's the best deal for any color now by $30, although many retailers charge around $200.) Buy Now
Features
- motion reclining mechanism
- pillow arm top
- tight seat & back cushion
Amazon · 1 day ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Walmart · 1 day ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Wood Hand-Carved Arm Chair
$173 $289
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Wood Hand-Carved Arm Chair in Walnut for $173.40. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's $116 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 35" x 25" x 25"
- made of Himalayan sheesham wood
- indoor use only
- Model: 0105900950
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Farmhouse TV Cabinet
$199 $269
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse TV Cabinet in Brown or Gray for $199. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $19.97 shipping fee. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most flat panel TVs up to 70"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
