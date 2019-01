Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Ashwood Road 4,600 BTU Media Fireplace for TVs up to 45" in Brown Cherry forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. It fits most flat panel TVs up to 45" and up to 100 lbs. and heats areas up to 400 sq. ft. Features include four flame level settings, 20° temperature control with sleep timer, and a remote control.