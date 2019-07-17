Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Amazon offers the Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk in Dover Oak for $158.24 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now
- file drawer with full extension slides
- grommet holes and pass-throughs for cord management
- lower shelf for additional storage
- measures 59" x 59" x 29"
- Model: 412320
Yallstock via eBay offers this L-Shape Computer Gaming Desk for $77.99 with free shipping. That's $117 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price fell slightly to $77.49. Buy Now
- measures about 59" x 55" x 29''
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Newport Desk with Drawer in White for $66.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nexera Chrono Secretary Desk in Grey/White for $225.21. Clip the $8.42 on-page coupon to cut it to $216.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- drop down door doubles as work surface
- 2-door bottom storage
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
