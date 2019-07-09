New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$75 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits handing files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk
$158 $250
free shipping
Amazon offers the Sauder August Hill L-Shaped Desk in Dover Oak for $158.24 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now
Features
- file drawer with full extension slides
- grommet holes and pass-throughs for cord management
- lower shelf for additional storage
- measures 59" x 59" x 29"
- Model: 412320
eBay · 1 wk ago
L-Shape Computer Gaming Desk
$77 $195
free shipping
Yallstock via eBay offers this L-Shape Computer Gaming Desk for $77.99 with free shipping. That's $117 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price fell slightly to $77.49. Buy Now
Features
- measures about 59" x 55" x 29''
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nexera Chrono Secretary Desk
$217 $486
free shipping
Amazon offers the Nexera Chrono Secretary Desk in Grey/White for $225.21. Clip the $8.42 on-page coupon to cut it to $216.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- drop down door doubles as work surface
- 2-door bottom storage
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Crown Mark Fairfax Home Office Desk/Chair Set
$275 $350
free shipping
Amazon offers the Crown Mark Fairfax Home Office Desk/Chair Set in Brown for $275 with free shipping. That's $75 off and the best price we could find. (You'd pay $305 or more via eBay, although stock's not great.) Buy Now
Features
- 48x23x32" desk
- 21x19x40" chair
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$56 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Weathered for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart · 6 days ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
