Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Computer Desk with Filing Drawers in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VIVO via Rakuten offers its Vivo Height Adjustable 29.5" Standing Desk for $135.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $20.25 in Rakuten points. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Furinno Econ Multipurpose Home Office Computer Writing Desk with Bin in Black/Brown for $30.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ellis Shutter Coffee Table for $47.80 with free shipping. That's $17 under last month's mention, $52 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
