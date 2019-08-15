New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
BH&G Lift Top Desk
$67
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
  • 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
  • measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
  • Model: 9913096W
