New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
BH&G Lift Top Desk
$67 $179
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
  • 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
  • measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
  • Model: 9913096W
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Desks Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register