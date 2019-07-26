- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers the Need 47" x 23.7" Computer Desk in Teak with Black Leg or Black for $99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Furinno Econ Multipurpose Computer Desk with Bin for $30.16 with free shipping. That's $4 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Seville Classics Airlift S3 Electric Standing Desk in Gray/Black for $491. The $18.36 coupon cuts the price to $472.64. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now
Waooshop via Amazon offers the Bright Stone Standing Desk Converter for $109.90. Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "20HWPG5O" to drop that to $67.92. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $298.50 with free shipping. That's $26 under our June mention, $152 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Archer Ridge 3-tier 10x12-Foot Gazebo in Brown for $269.28 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $167.10 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from three weeks ago, $233 off list price, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $143.93. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $193.67 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from three weeks ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
