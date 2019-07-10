New
Walmart · 16 mins ago
$300 $599
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 min ago
-
-
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 6 days ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box
$100 $124
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Big Lots · 14 hrs ago
Big Lots End of Season Patio Clearance
Up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $99
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set w/ Fold-Down Table
$78 $124
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $78.49 with free shipping. That is $45 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- two-tone black and tan mesh seats woven in all-weather polypropylene-covered polyester
- folding bar table has a durable tempered glass top
Walmart · 1 day ago
Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed
$249 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Tips
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
Features
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings

Walmart · 38 mins ago
Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed
$100 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $59 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 72.4" x 34.4" x 28.3"
- Model: MS1-FTSFBD-BK
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 day ago
BH&G Lift Top Desk
$75 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits handing files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$56 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Walmart · 2 wks ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in
Weathered or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- Supports up to 300 lbs.
- Upholstered cushion
