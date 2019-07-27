Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now